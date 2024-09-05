Fox News host Jesse Watters took some time on Wednesday to offer up a strange criticism of Gov. Tim Walz. "Women love masculinity and women do not love Tim Walz,” Watters claimed. “So that should just tell you about how masculine Tim Walz is.”

Brand-new polling shows that women prefer Walz to Republican running mate—and misogynist meme generator—Sen. JD Vance. And virtually every poll shows women would choose Vice President Kamala Harris to convicted felon Donald Trump, making this an odd way for the very creepy Watters to begin things. But it gets stranger.

“The other day you saw him with a vanilla ice cream shake. Had a straw in it. Oh. Again, that tells you everything," Watters concluded.

What a weird, weird, weird device to fixate your concept of masculinity on.

As bizarre as this line of thinking may seem, it isn't the first time Fox’s highly manicured host has promoted this narrow view of masculinity. In November 2023, the man who bragged of deflating his future wife’s tires in order to force her to take a ride him with him attacked President Joe Biden for a similar food-consuming infraction.

"Now, if you've seen me on The Five or on prime time, you know I recommend that all men refrain from using straws,” the Fox News host explained. “It's unbecoming the way a man's lips purse, the size of the straw is just too dainty, the way your fingers clasp on it. No. Come on. Straws are for women and little kids."

Mystifying stuff! Many people responded to Watters’ attack on Walz by pointing out that Trump also uses straws.

I guess context matters? And back when Watters was working out his same insecurities on Biden, some noted that the Fox News host was full of hypocrisy.

The desperation is palpable these days over at Fox News. Some might say they’re grasping at straws. Hey now!

This attack on men using straws is far less creepy than his sexist statements about Harris. So that’s something he can hang a manly hat on.

