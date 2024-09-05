August fundraising numbers are in, and it’s not even close.

Donald Trump’s campaign announced his August numbers Wednesday, and they were quite proud of their $130 million haul. “These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House,” said Brian Hughes, a senior Trump campaign advisor.

They had $327 million at the start of August, and ended the month with a hefty $295 million in the bank. That means they spent about $162 million that month. Regardless, Trump’s campaign will have plenty of money to compete through November. But interestingly, their August numbers were actually a downturn from July, when they raised $138.7 million. That doesn’t speak well for his campaign’s enthusiasm.

So if $130 million “is a reflection of that movement that will propel” Trump to victory, what would you call the “more than $300 million” that Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign raised in August?

Similar to Trump’s figure, Harris’ number is based on sources. The full disclosure reports aren’t due until Sept. 20.

As I’ve noted, money doesn’t win campaigns. In 2016, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton significantly outspent Trump, and we know what happened there. At the same time, money is a barometer of base intensity, excitement, and support. And based on these blockbuster numbers, Harris is lapping Trump.

