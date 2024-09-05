A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

3 cringeworthy moments from Trump’s awkward Fox News town hall

Trump sure loves a tangent.

Many Republicans dream of a post-Trump GOP

And they’re certainly not dreams of saving democracy.

In yet another clip, Vance claims to know how ‘childless’ people think

We get it, he hates people without kids!

Cartoon: The economy?

Trump wishes the numbers said something different.

Trump’s path to victory narrows, while Harris’ options increase

Here’s hoping things only get more daunting for Trump.

Trump wants GOP to shut down government over racist conspiracy theory

Nothing like demonizing immigrants for something they’re not actually doing.

Conservatives are shocked that famed bigot Tucker Carlson is a bigot

Carlson called the Holocaust a “logical mishap.” Six million people would surely disagree.

Daily Kos subscriptions are back!

Subscribe now!

GOP Senate nominee caught using racist stereotypes at campaign events

In a campaign beset with problems, this is a whole different caliber.

'It does not have to be this way': Harris reacts to school shooting horror

Here’s hoping for more than thoughts and prayers.

Trump and his GOP lackeys keep peddling this grotesque abortion lie

“Executing babies” is simply not a thing.

Click here to see more cartoons.