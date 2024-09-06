Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a little fun killing two birds with one stone this week. The first bird was Sen. JD Vance, and the second bird was showing America how easy it is to like Walz.

On Thursday, Walz released a video showing how one goes about buying doughnuts and other sweets at Cherry Hill Orchards in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Joined by his daughter, Hope, with whom he has made some fun videos as governor, Walz bought whoopie pies and doughnuts, asking questions and joking with the staff.

It was a far cry from Vance’s I-am-a-human-boy debacle of a campaign stop at a doughnut shop in Georgia a few weeks ago. Vance’s video went viral for all the wrong reasons. On the other hand, Walz and Hope clearly had a grand-old time in Pennsylvania.

One particularly nice moment in the video comes when Walz, balancing two packages worth of doughnuts, jokes, “I said, ‘look at me, I have no problem ordering doughnuts.’”

Solid joke—works on two levels.

x Pro-tip: don't skip the apple cider donuts. pic.twitter.com/bcS04lHjSv — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) September 5, 2024

Walz continues to outshine Vance in every way, and the polls reflect that.

