NPR has released the names of the two members of Donald Trump’s campaign team who physically and verbally assaulted a woman on the staff at Arlington National Cemetery last Monday. One of those men is deputy campaign manager Justin Caporale, who was also the “project manager” of Trump’s rally at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021.

When NPR originally broke the story about how members of Trump’s staff shoved aside a cemetery worker to film in the highly sensitive area of the cemetery designated as Section 60, they withheld the names. However, since then Trump’s team has denied that such an altercation took place, saying “We are prepared to release footage if such defamatory claims are made.”

No video has been produced, but members of Trump’s team have repeatedly insulted the woman involved, saying that she was “suffering from a mental health episode,” is “a disgrace,” and a “despicable individual.”

On Tuesday, Trump declared that the entire event at Arlington was a “made-up story” by Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris. So now he’s not only denying it but contradicting his own team. And all that seems to have been the breaking point for NPR.

The other member of Trump’s team who was involved in the assault on the cemetery employee was Michel Picard. Picard is a member of Trump’s advance team and should have been one of those responsible for seeing that everything they were doing at the cemetery had been cleared.

Despite Trump’s lies, the incident at Arlington was very real. The Army has released a statement rebuking the Trump campaign and making it clear that the campaign was aware of the federal law forbidding the use of any military cemetery for political purposes and specific rules about filming or taking photographs in Section 60.

That Army statement also made it clear that a physical altercation did indeed take place.

An ANC employee who attempted to ensure adherence to these rules was abruptly pushed aside. This incident was unfortunate, and it is also unfortunate that the ANC employee and her professionalism has been unfairly attacked. ANC is a national shrine to the honored dead of the Armed Forces, and its dedicated staff will continue to ensure public ceremonies are conducted with the dignity and respect the nation’s fallen deserve.

Despite the uproar over this event, Trump's campaign went on to release a TikTok video clearly promoting his presence at the cemetery and claiming that no American soldiers died “for 18 months” in Afghanistan while he was in the White House. As The Washington Post makes clear, that was also a lie. There was no 18-month period in Trump’s administration in which American soldiers did not die from hostile fire in Afghanistan.

In fact, in the last 18 months that Trump was in charge, 12 American troops died due to hostile action in Afghanistan. That’s just one less than the number who died during the evacuation from Afghanistan. When is Trump going to lay a wreath for those Americans?

The entirety of Trump’s appearance at Arlington was a sick political stunt. His campaign continues to act as if this was some kind of public event that Trump attended but Harris and President Joe Biden chose to skip. It wasn’t.

This was a private event that Trump immorally and illegally used as an opportunity to film a campaign video at a national cemetery. That Trump had the endorsement of a handful of family members from a few of those who died in Afghanistan does not make it okay.

In the process, Caporale and Picard committed assault against a woman who was trying to enforce the law and protect the memories of those buried in the nation’s most sacred place.

The cemetery official involved in the altercation has opted not to press charges out of fear of “retaliation from Trump supporters” reported The New York Times. But Trump campaign staffers have continued to insult both her and military officials who have reported on the incident. That may take some of the charges off the table, but it would be nice to see something done about Trump once again sneering at the law.

