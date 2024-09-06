Donald Trump's frequently incoherent (and very weird) public statements are only broken up by the lies he tells his MAGA hordes. President Joe Biden just released a video on his X account that levels those lies.

“I never thought I’d say this so many times about an American president, but Donald Trump is a liar,” Biden wrote in the caption.

The video uses excerpts from Biden’s keynote speech at August’s Democratic National Convention. It targets Trump’s lies about rising crime by pointing to the facts: Murder rates surged during the Trump administration, while crime has continued to drop during the Biden-Harris administration.

The Trump administration “promised Infrastructure Week, every week for four years,” Biden reminds America. Trump, of course, built nothing during that time.

“Donald Trump calls America a failing nation,” Biden says at the conclusion of the video. “He's dead wrong.”

x I never thought I’d say this so many times about an American president, but Donald Trump is a liar.



He calls our country a failing nation.



Just look at the facts. He’s dead wrong. pic.twitter.com/n6Cgn5TV0R — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 6, 2024

I never thought I'd stand before. A crowd of Democrats refer to a president who was a liar so many times. I'm not trying to be funny. It's sad. Trump continues to lie about crime in America. Guess what? On his watch, the murder rate went up 30%—the biggest increase in history. Meanwhile, we made the largest investment, Kamala and I, in public safety—ever. Now the murder rate is falling faster than any time in history. Donald Trump promised Infrastructure Week every week for four years, and he never built a damn thing. And now, because of what Kamala and I have done, we're giving America an Infrastructure Decade—not “week.” We’ve gone from an economic crisis to the strongest economy in the entire world. Record 60 million new jobs. Record small business growth. Record high stock market. Record high 401Ks. Wages up and inflation down. Way down and continuing to go down. Donald Trump calls America a failing nation. He's dead wrong.

Help let voters know that Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz would never conduct themselves the way Trump did at Arlington. Click here to view ways you can help reach voters—including text-banking, phonebanking, letters, postcards, parties, and canvassing.