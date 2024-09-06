A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Harris crushes Trump in fundraising—again

And that might be putting it lightly.

Faced with Trump's cognitive decline, the media gives him cover

“I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I'm talking about—that, because look, child care is child care, couldn't—you know, it’s something—you have to have it in this country.”

In rant against Tim Walz, Fox host resurrects strange masculinity test

Straws are for girls, and only girls. 😤

Trump ratchets up Arlington denial just as the men involved are named

It’s almost as if he’s fighting to keep it in the news.

Right-wing media hacks linked to alleged Russian disinformation ploy

Oh, so there was allegedly a payoff behind all their shilling for Russia?

JD Vance's solution for child care costs? Make grandma watch the kids

And if your parents aren’t around anymore? Well, find some new ones!

Cartoon: Kamala's secret weapon

Thankfully, he’s already helping her across the country.

JD Vance gets slammed for coldhearted response to school shooting

Turns out, it can get more insulting than “thoughts and prayers.”

Trump’s latest ‘economic’ speech shows he hates discussing the economy

It begins with the claim that, until recently, nobody ever heard of Kamala Harris, who first took elected office in 2004. It only goes downhill from there.

New ad reminds voters how many Republicans have turned against Trump

“The country can't be a therapy session for a troubled man like this.”

Unlike Vance, Walz can easily choose doughnuts and talk to people

A far cry from Vance’s “I-am-a-human” debacle of a campaign stop.

