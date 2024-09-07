The ugly parts of history of the Caribbean continue to define much of the present. From the “discovery” by Christopher Columbus, the ensuing genocide of native populations, European colonization, and enslavement of Africans brought to the region via the Transatlantic slave trade, there is a lot to unpack.

Efforts to amend and correct that history are underway across Caribbean nations. Recently Trinidad and Tobago has been in the news for efforts to change official government symbols which represent Columbus and British colonial rule for ones that are more representative of the people’s history.

In August, Al Jazeera reported on a redrawing of the country’s coat of arms—the first since its 1962 creation when the country gained independence from the United Kingdom—removing Columbus’ three ships and references to European colonization:

Explorer Christopher Columbus’s three ships – the Pinta, the Nina and the Santa Maria – will be replaced with the steelpan, a popular percussion instrument that originated on the island. [...] Prime Minister Keith Rowley first made the announcement on Sunday at a party convention for his governing People’s National Movement to a standing ovation, saying the changes will be made by late September. “That should signal that we are on our way to removing the colonial vestiges that we have in our constitution,” he said. The current coat of arms also features hummingbirds, a palm tree and a scarlet ibis, Trinidad’s national bird.

Here’s what the current coat of arms looks like:

This symbol is also used on many other official items like the island’s currency.