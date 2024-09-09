A coalition of groups issued a warning on Monday about ongoing attempts to target Black voters with disinformation regarding the 2024 election.

“In 2024, an ‘onslaught of disinformation’ has targeted voters of color across the nation, and this may be even more acute for Black voters. Genuine Black voter discontent is creating a fertile environment for distrust and disillusionment to seed and disinformation to spread,” Onyx Impact Coalition, a nonprofit that counters disinformation aimed at Black communities, wrote in its open letter to Black media organizations.

“While Black voters are likely less susceptible to many disinformation narratives given their deserved higher levels of skepticism in institutions and government overall, when disinformation is targeted and comes from messengers with standing in the community, it can be incredibly effective and dangerous,” it continued.

The group also noted the long history of disinformation within the United States meant to minimize the impact of Black voters. And the letter was signed by the groups Advancement Project, Black Male Voter Project, Working Families Party, and Higher Heights.

The warning comes after several high-profile incidents using false information to promote Donald Trump’s relationship with the Black community.

In March, Trump supporters, including right-wing radio host Mark Kaye, disseminated AI-generated images of Trump hugging Black people who purportedly support his campaign. Reporting on the fake photos, the BBC noted some Facebook users believed the images were real.

In April, Trump’s campaign promoted an appearance with a Black audience at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, as evidence that he was broadening his appeal to a demographic that has historically opposed him.

But the event was not organic. It was arranged by Black conservative activist Michaelah Montgomery, who said she received advance notice that Trump would appear at the restaurant. She told the Associated Press, “Everybody got together at around 9:30 in the morning and walked on over to the Chick-fil-A and then we sat there and waited until the president showed up.” Montgomery also appeared on stage with Trump at a rally in August.

Trump has a long history of open racism and hostility toward Black people. Before becoming a politician, Trump advocated for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino young men who were falsely accused of sexual assault and later exonerated.

For years, Trump was also the most prominent supporter of the racist “birther” conspiracy theory that falsely claimed President Barack Obama was a foreign national and not eligible for the presidency.

In the White House, Trump referred to countries with large Black populations as “shithole” nations.

After he lost the 2020 election, Trump incited racist attacks on election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, two Black women who were poll workers in Georgia. Trump, along with his then-attorney Rudy Giuliani, spread false conspiracy theories accusing the women of interfering with election results.

Trump’s direct interactions with the Black community have been far more toxic than the AI images and arranged meetings would indicate.

In a July appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in Chicago, Trump complained that the invitation had been made under “false pretenses” when ABC News reporter Rachel Scott, a Black woman, questioned him about his racial track record.

Trump also alleged in that interview that Vice President Kamala Harris had only recently “happened to turn Black.”

Asked about the exchange in a later CNN interview, Harris dismissed Trump’s bigotry, noting that he was utilizing the “same old tired playbook.”

Discussing this Tuesday’s presidential debate in an interview on The Rickey Smiley Show, Harris went into further detail on the Trump “playbook,” saying:

“He plays with this really old and tired playbook, right? Where he, there’s no floor for him in terms of how low he would go. And we should be prepared for that. We should be prepared for the fact that he is not burdened by telling the truth. And we should be prepared for the fact that he is probably going to speak a lot of untruth. And ultimately, you know, what I intend to point out is what we, as many people know and certainly as I’m traveling the country in this campaign, he, he tends to fight for himself, not for the American people.”

Recent polling shows high levels of support for Harris’ campaign among Black voters. A Washington Post/Ipsos poll released Sept. 9 found 82% of Black registered voters backing Harris, compared with 12% for Trump. Harris’ showing in the poll is an increase from the 74% who backed President Joe Biden in an earlier version of the poll, taken in April.

In the 2020 election, Trump was trounced by Biden among Black voters, losing 13% to 87%, according to exit polls. Trump’s poor performance came despite repeatedly claiming he had done the most for Black voters since President Abraham Lincoln.