Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is depending on former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard to prepare him for Tuesday’s debate with Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Beyond depending on Gabbard to serve as a stand-in for Harris during faux debates, Trump’s team appears to be leaning heavily into the onetime Democrat’s ideas about how he should attack Harris. Those ideas are focused on the notion that Trump can benefit from painting Harris as a hypocrite whose positions have changed over time.

It’s safe to say that Gabbard is an expert on hypocrisy. As she made the transition from staunch Democrat to MAGA favorite, she changed her position on just about every aspect of foreign policy, economics, abortion, and LGBTQ+ rights. Even before officially switching parties in 2022, she had become a leading mouthpiece in attacks on transgender Americans.

Gabbard’s supposed expertise on Harris goes back to one moment during a 2019 Democratic presidential debate where she thrilled the right with an attack on then-candidate Harris. But if Trump is expecting to duplicate that moment, he’d better think again.

Five years later, it’s hard to express the totally bonkers nature of the first rounds of debates among the Democratic candidates. Even in round two, there were 20 candidates remaining—so many that CNN chose to split them into two pools of 10 candidates each, selected by random draw. Harris and Gabbard were in the second group.

Also in the pool of candidates that night was Joe Biden. As the candidates were being introduced, that led to an exchange that seems even more delightful in retrospect.

Don Lemon: Please welcome, from Delaware, former Vice President Joe Biden. (applause) From California, Senator Kamala Harris. Harris: Hey, Joe. Biden: Go easy on me, kid. Harris: How you doing? You good? Biden: I'm good.

But while most of the candidates stuck to answering the questions, Gabbard had obviously taken the stage with another plan. At multiple points during the evening, she ignored what she had been asked and instead attacked Harris. Host Jake Tapper appeared to notice this, and encouraged it as the night went on, going back to Gabbard and giving her additional opportunities to attack Harris, even if that meant Gabbard going completely off-topic.

Senator Harris says she's proud of her record as a prosecutor and that she'll be a prosecutor president. But I'm deeply concerned about this record. There are too many examples to cite but she put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana. She blocked evidence -- she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California.

When Harris got a chance to respond, she started by reaffirming her pride in how she had handled her role as California’s attorney general, but was cut off before she could address any of the charges Gabbard had made. Gabbard was then given a chance to speak again and repeated unproven accusations that Harris had blocked evidence that would have exonerated a death row inmate.

After the debate, fact-checkers pushed back on Gabbard’s claims. But for a congresswoman on her way out, this was a very smart move—not because it propelled Gabbard to any kind of victory in the Democratic primary, but because it made her a Fox News favorite.

Once Harris was elected vice president, Gabbard became a regular on right-wing media, boosting Trump and bolstering extremist right-wing lies about abortion. In addition to attacking Harris, she became useful in spreading lies about 2016 Democratic nominee and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

Ever since 2019, Gabbard has been trading on that single exchange with Harris, becoming a MAGA star mostly based on having "bested" Harris in a debate. It’s been extremely rewarding for her. She has not just continued as a repeat guest on right-wing shows, she has also been a featured speaker at the last two Conservative Political Action Conference gatherings and gone on tour with Nazi-loving Tucker Carlson. Trump has placed Gabbard at the head of his transition team alongside conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

However, Gabbard’s big moment came because she was part of a mob of candidates all scrambling for seconds of airtime on an overcrowded debate stage. Harris was legitimately surprised that someone would break away from answering questions and use the occasion to attack her over an issue she regarded as her strongest suit.

That won’t happen again.

And if Trump thinks he can win the debate by calling Harris a flip-flopper … she may just have a few things to say in return.

