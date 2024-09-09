Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz released the details of their policy program on their campaign website Sunday, ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled debate between Harris and Donald Trump.

We have detailed the stark differences between Harris’ campaign website promoting a positive way forward for America and Trump’s website selling aggrievement and fear (and surplus red MAGA hats). These policy pages offer up another example of the differences between the two campaigns.

Titled “A New Way Forward,” Harris’ page promotes her campaign’s designs for building “an opportunity economy and lower costs for families.” It includes 10 points, each with drop downs that detail the policy ideas Harris plans on pushing as president.

Trump’s 20 all-caps bullet points include a lot of exclamation marks and read like a fascist billboard. In order to see the “details” of this platform, you are bounced to another page filled with similar sentiments that reads more like the manifesto of an angry, disgruntled drunk person that includes very little in the way of specifics.

Under “cut taxes for middle class families,” the Harris-Walz website goes through the plans to expand the Earned Income and Child Tax Credits. She also makes a pledge not to raise any taxes on families making less than $400,000, making up revenues by rolling back Trump and the GOP’s tax cuts for the rich.

Trump’s promise is to make his tax cuts for the rich “permanent.” The rest of the platform seems to be an expansion on the tone of the bullet-point manifesto. One of the larger sections of policy is titled: “SEAL THE BORDER, AND STOP THE MIGRANT INVASION.” It includes this Joseph McCarthy-era hysteria under “Strict Vetting”:

Republicans will use existing Federal Law to keep foreign Christian-hating Communists, Marxists, and Socialists out of America. Those who join our Country must love our Country. We will use extreme vetting to ensure that jihadists and jihadist sympathizers are not admitted.

While Harris’ policy page includes her plans to help grow small businesses and lower drug health care costs, Trump’s page includes a whole section promising to beautify Washington, D.C., and to make sure to “organize a National Celebration to mark the 250th Anniversary of the Founding of the United States of America.”

In the end, the two campaigns’ policy pages reflect the general tenor of what they are running on: Harris-Walz are talking about how to best move forward to afford more people a chance at the American dream, while Trump-Vance are mostly interested in weaving a story of an apocalyptic America that can only be saved by the wealthiest of men.

