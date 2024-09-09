A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Even Trump’s team can’t defend his lie about schools and surgeries
And they shouldn’t even try.
Trump gets a head start on Big Lie 2.0 with focus on mail-in voting
This should be on everyone’s radar ahead of the election.
'Donald Trump is a liar': Biden pulls no punches in fiery new video
“Donald Trump calls America a failing nation. He's dead wrong.”
Trump’s latest rambling meltdown reminds America of his predator past
“She would not have been the chosen one.” 🤮
New Harris ad shows GOP officials shunning ‘wannabe dictator’ Trump
Get ‘em.
Another GOP Senate candidate caught pushing a rags-to-riches lie
And he’s running in arguably the most competitive Senate race in the country.
Everyone hates JD Vance. So why is Trump's campaign thrilled with him?
Let them expose Vance’s weirdness to as many swing voters as possible.
Cartoon: Serving looks
Thumbs up.
Josh Hawley blames 'deep state' for alleged Russian influence campaign
Once a conspiracist, always a conspiracist.
GOP chooses voter suppression over voter outreach
Leading the way, as usual, is Texas—though they’re not alone.
Democrats neglect downballot races. Harris is part of the solution
Thanks to her eye-popping donation, Democrats may take back some key state houses.
Trump promises a better Cabinet if he wins. His first 2 picks are awful
One includes a guy who wrote a children’s book that portrays Trump as a king.
How different are Harris and Trump on child care? Watch this
One has a policy, and the other offers an incoherent ramble. Guess who has which?
