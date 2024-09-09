A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Even Trump’s team can’t defend his lie about schools and surgeries

And they shouldn’t even try.

Trump gets a head start on Big Lie 2.0 with focus on mail-in voting

This should be on everyone’s radar ahead of the election.

'Donald Trump is a liar': Biden pulls no punches in fiery new video

“Donald Trump calls America a failing nation. He's dead wrong.”

Trump’s latest rambling meltdown reminds America of his predator past

“She would not have been the chosen one.” 🤮

New Harris ad shows GOP officials shunning ‘wannabe dictator’ Trump

Get ‘em.

Another GOP Senate candidate caught pushing a rags-to-riches lie

And he’s running in arguably the most competitive Senate race in the country.

Everyone hates JD Vance. So why is Trump's campaign thrilled with him?

Let them expose Vance’s weirdness to as many swing voters as possible.

Cartoon: Serving looks

Thumbs up.

Josh Hawley blames 'deep state' for alleged Russian influence campaign

Once a conspiracist, always a conspiracist.

GOP chooses voter suppression over voter outreach

Leading the way, as usual, is Texas—though they’re not alone.

Democrats neglect downballot races. Harris is part of the solution

Thanks to her eye-popping donation, Democrats may take back some key state houses.

Trump promises a better Cabinet if he wins. His first 2 picks are awful

One includes a guy who wrote a children’s book that portrays Trump as a king.

How different are Harris and Trump on child care? Watch this

One has a policy, and the other offers an incoherent ramble. Guess who has which?

