A senior lawmaker in Greenland slammed Donald Trump Jr.'s visit to the sovereign nation, calling it a "staged" event and saying that real Greenlandians don’t want to be taken over by the United States—no matter what Donald Trump and his son say.

Trump sent his son to Greenland on Tuesday to meet with local residents and convince them that being taken over by the United States would be really great, trust him!

But Greenland parliamentarian Pipaluk Lynge-Rasmussen told Politico Europe that the event was a sham, amounting to nothing more than a PR stunt to make it look like the people of Greenland want to be annexed by the United States, when in reality they very much do not.

“No journalists were allowed to interview him. It was all staged to make it seem like we—the Greenlandic people—were MAGA and love to be a part of the USA,” Lynge-Rasmussen said.

She added, “People were curious, but some took pictures giving him [the] finger at the airport … Some wrote on Facebook: ‘Yankee go home.’”

Trump has been all bluster about his desire to purchase Greenland, even suggesting that he could seize the country by military force—a wild and dangerous assertion of which members of his own party are not sure what to make.

But Lynge-Rasmussen says that part of the reason Greenland will never join the United States is because of the way Trump treats Alaskan Natives, who are similar to Greenland’s population of Inuit descent.

“We know how they treat the Inuit in Alaska,” she told Politico. “Make that great before trying to invade us.”

Both Trump and his son, however, seemed very pleased with their PR stunt.

Trump Jr. posted photos on X after arriving in the country, and the president-elect claimed to be “hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA,’” in a post on Truth Social that included a video of a man in Greenland donning a “Make America Great Again” hat.

Ironically, the man in that video, Timmy Zeeb, is a convicted drug dealer and violent criminal, according to a Danish media outlet. How fitting that he’s a fan of the felon-elect.

In any event, Greenland’s officials have said multiple times that they will not become part of the United States.

“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” Greenland's Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede said in a statement after Trump first expressed his desire to acquire the country in December.

“Greenland is not MAGA; Greenland is not going to be MAGA,” Aaja Chemnitz, a Greenland resident and member of the Danish Parliament, told CNN on Tuesday.

x “Greenland is not MAGA; Greenland is not going to be MAGA.”



A Greenlandic member of the Danish Parliament hits back as Trump doubles down on buying Greenland pic.twitter.com/EhvClIsBzA — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) January 8, 2025

But Greenland is not the only place Trump has his eye on.

On Tuesday, Trump made a post on Truth Social of a map of the United States and Canada, both of which are overlaid with the American flag, and the caption, “Oh Canada!” That same day, he announced plans to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum mocked Trump, saying that she is going to rename the United States “Mexican America,” as portions of the United States were originally Mexican territory.

Similarly, leader of the Green Party of Canada Elizabeth May offered to accept Washington, Oregon, and California as new Canadian provinces.

Ultimately, it’s unclear why Trump is on this bizarro imperialist streak, but his threat to take over these countries with military or economic force certainly goes against his campaign promise to end U.S. involvement in wars.

It’s going to be a long—and very stupid—four years.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.