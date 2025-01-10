Emphasizing the bravery of firefighters and first responders and the camaraderie between neighbors across Los Angeles, Seth Meyers began his Thursday late-night show by addressing the devastating wildfires ravaging California.

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, California.

“It's as clear as ever that people just desperately want to help one another, which is why we deserve leaders and institutions who will do the same,” he said during the first segment of “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“Unfortunately, there are politicians who would rather spread lies about the emergency response,” Meyers continued. “And I'm not going to name names, but Donald Trump, his name is Donald Trump.”

Meyers showed reports of Trump blaming the Biden administration and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for the wildfires.

“I don't even know what to say anymore. I'm so over this guy. I'm running out of clever retorts,” he said.

Meyers quickly debunked the misinformation, including the nonexistent “Water Restoration Declaration” document that Trump claimed the Newsom refused to sign.

“And of course it doesn’t exist. You can tell just from the phrase ‘Water Restoration Declaration,’ which sounds super-fucking made up,” Meyers said.

Trump, Elon Musk, and right-wing media have been blaming anything—from water mismanagement to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs—but the actual cause of these wildfires: climate change.

While California burns and the South gets covered in snow, the soon-to-be president is focused on his own political agenda, rather than considering what it will take to address our need for more robust infrastructure and cleaner energy.

It’s going to be a long four years.

