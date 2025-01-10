A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Biden will bequeath a strong economy for Trump to destroy

This is the second time Trump will inherit a robust economy—and likely ruin it.

Greenland lawmaker is the latest to mock Trump’s imperialist dreams

But trust him, “the people of Greenland are MAGA.”

Biden to leave office less popular than Trump

It’s only a matter of time until Trump changes that.

GOP eyes axing popular programs to cut taxes for the rich

Hope you don’t need health care. Or food. Or any help from the government.

Watch: Seth Meyers fact checks Trump's lies about California wildfires

“I don’t even know what to say anymore. I'm so over this guy.”

Fetterman becomes first congressional Democrat willing to meet with Trump

Welcome to the latest episode of “John Fetterman has gone completely off the rails.”

Trump skips jail, goes directly to White House as convicted felon

An historic achievement!

Cartoon: Trumpisphere

Borders don’t matter when Trump’s the one doing the crossing. 🤷

Canadian lawmaker trolls Trump with pitch to US West Coast: Join us

The only one who takes Donald Trump seriously is Donald Trump.

Trump team grasps for disease to justify anti-immigration policy

I think I’ve seen this film before …

‘Go right into Mexico’: Joe Rogan expands on Trump’s imperialist goals

So does that mean everyone in North America is a U.S. citizen?

Over 17,000 doctors warn Senate: RFK Jr. is 'actively dangerous'

He’s against vaccines and believes in conspiracy theories … What's the problem?

