During his podcast Wednesday, Joe Rogan floated yet another delusional idea: expanding the U.S. territory into Mexico.

The suggestion had some laughing at its absurdity and others balking at its ignorance, especially since Rogan didn’t seem to fully consider what this would mean in terms of immigration, citizenship, and political control that MAGA has made its entire brand.

Podcaster and internet personality Theo Von asked Rogan, “Do you think that they’ll make Canada the 51st or 52nd state, whichever one it is?”

“Here’s what I think, I think we take Canada and then we go right into Mexico,” Rogan responded. “Everybody keeps sneaking over, how about we just let them stay here. Just like, how about we go into that? How about what I said? How about … instead of trying to, like, let all the bad stuff in, how about we make this like totally lockdown safe and then expand safety? Expand it. But you got to do it without stripping people of their rights.”

But wait, does Rogan realize that would mean that Mexicans could legally travel anywhere in the United States? And let's not forget that annexing Mexico and Canada could also mean importing their political leaders. Under Rogan's hypothetical scenario, the United States would gain Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and her entire government, as well as a roster of Democratic senators from Canada.

But Rogan’s delusion of taking over Mexico didn’t come from nowhere. Earlier this week, Donald Trump suggested that the Gulf of Mexico should be renamed the "Gulf of America,” sparking mockery by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. He also threatened to seize control of the Panama Canal and has been outspoken about his belief that Canada should become part of the United States.

Meanwhile, as Trump and Rogan entertain their off-the-cuff ideas of massive territorial expansion, Elizabeth May, leader of Canada’s Green Party, offered something more practical—and perhaps more attractive to progressive Americans.

May extended an offer for California, Oregon, and Washington to become new provinces of Canada, which would mean universal health care, legal and free abortion, and stricter gun control. May’s proposal, in stark contrast to Trump’s threats, might be the kind of deal that voters in blue states actually entertain.

It’s no secret that Rogan has long been a vocal supporter of Trump, endorsing him on the eve of the election, pushing right-wing pseudoscience, and attacking Democrats on his podcast. So it’s not surprising that the delirious podcaster is all in on Trump’s egotistical imperialist dreams.

