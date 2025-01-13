Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas announced on Monday that he is ordering flags to be flown full-staff on Donald Trump's Inauguration Day, a blatant disregard of federal code that says flags should be flown half-staff for 30 days after a current or former president dies.

Adhering to flag code, President Joe Biden ordered the flags to be flown half-staff on Dec. 29, the day former President Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100. That means the flags should be lowered during Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

But Trump has whined about the fact that flags will be lowered when he puts his hand on the Bible and takes the oath of office—likely with his fingers on his other hand crossed behind his back.

"The Democrats are all 'giddy' about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at 'half mast' during my Inauguration," Trump moaned on Truth Social on Jan. 3, incorrectly using the “half mast” term, which applies to flags on ships. "They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. … Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The flag flies at half-staff for the late President Jimmy Carter at the White House on Dec. 29, 2024.

In that statement, the “nobody” Trump is referring to is likely himself, as the narcissist in chief can’t handle not being the center of attention.

And now Abbott is appeasing his Dear Leader Trump by raising the flags in Texas on inauguration day.

"On January 20, our great nation will celebrate our democratic tradition of transferring power to a new President by inaugurating the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. As we unite our country and usher in this new era of leadership, I ordered all flags to be raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol and all state buildings for the inauguration of President Trump," Abbott said in a statement. "While we honor the service of a former President, we must also celebrate the service of an incoming President and the bright future ahead for the United States of America."

In the announcement about his decision, Abbott cited a part of flag code that said flags should be “displayed on all days,” including Inauguration Day. But flying a flag half-staff is still displaying the flag, so there’s no need to raise it fully and ignore Biden’s proclamation.

There's also precedent for flags being flown half-staff during an inauguration.

In 1973, Richard Nixon was sworn in with the flags half-staff following the death of former President Harry S. Truman.

By raising the flags when Trump is sworn in, Abbott is just trying to remain in the good graces of his buddy Donald. We’ll see if other GOP governors follow suit.

