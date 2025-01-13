Vice President-elect JD Vance promoted a debunked conspiracy theory about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, while trying to prove to Trump supporters that he is in agreement with those sympathetic to the attack.

The problem began after Vance appeared on Fox News Sunday and said that Trump would not apply a blanket pardon to everyone involved in the riot.

“If you protested peacefully on January the 6th, and you’ve had Merrick Garland’s Department of Justice treat you like a gang member? You should be pardoned. If you committed violence on that day, obviously you shouldn’t be pardoned,” Vance said.

x WATCH: @JDVance lays out President-elect Trump’s pardon process for January 6th participants. Tune in tomorrow for the rest of Shannon's exclusive interview with Vice President-elect JD Vance. pic.twitter.com/RvqXrL6rO3 — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) January 11, 2025

This prompted a reaction from conservative commenters who are upset that Vance seemed to be backing away from Trump’s earlier promises.

A typical response in this vein came from the account of conservative podcasters The Hodge Twins, who wrote, “Video gets released of cops shooting innocent J6 protesters and @JDVance goes on Fox News and tells the world that only non violent protesters should get pardoned. Better rethink what you just said JD.”

Vance responded and noted, “I donated to the to the J6 political prisoner fund and got ROASTED for it during my senate race. I've been defending these guys for years.”

The incoming vice president then asserted, “There were federal informants in the crowd. Do they get a pardon? I don't think so. The president saying he'll look at each case (and me saying the same) is not some walkback.”

This is false: A December report released by the independent Justice Department inspector general’s office examined the agency’s response to Jan. 6 and determined that there were no FBI employees on the scene nor were any FBI informants authorized to participate in the attack.

Conservatives—almost since the day of the attack, have sought to push the narrative that the people who attacked the Capitol were not Trump supporters, or that the so-called “deep state” was involved in provoking the attack. In fact, Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, has pushed similar conspiracies.

Vance has a history of promoting fake stories that resonate with pro-Trump conservatives. During the recent presidential campaign, Vance joined Trump in alleging that Haitian immigrants living in Springfield, Ohio, were eating dogs and cats. Both men pushed the claim even after it had been debunked by local officials and law enforcement.

Vance’s decision to pander to Jan. 6 apologists by pushing this conspiracy again illustrates the likely problems he and Trump will have in the White House of trying to keep their extremist base happy. Recently, Trump backer Elon Musk got into a very public fight with fellow Trump supporter Laura Loomer after the two vehemently disagreed on the use of H-1B visas for migrant workers. At one point in the conflict, Musk declared “war” on anti-immigration conservatives.

Despite the apparent conservative unity behind Trump, he and Vance will have to walk a tightrope with the increased scrutiny that will come from holding the presidency.