A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Could TikTok turn users into Chinese spies? The US thinks so

Apparently, TikTok dances may turn us into foreign agents.

Republicans plot to hold California wildfire relief funds hostage

The GOP can even make fire a partisan issue.

What the Media Missed: Bow down to the billionaires

From MAGA brawls to writing off Trump’s declarations of world domination, the media missed a lot.

Cartoon: The conflagration

Blame anything but climate change.

Trump team decides he can't end Ukraine war on Day 1 after all

Shocking.

Trump risks national security with loyalty test for civil servants

It figures that the least loyal person in history demands that from everyone else.

Vance pisses off Jan. 6 apologists with comments on pardons

The tightrope walk of governing and keeping extremists happy begins.

Former progressive Fetterman impresses Trump at Mar-a-Lago meeting

How the giant, shorts-wearing ones have fallen.



