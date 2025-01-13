Fox News Channel announced on Monday that the weekday time slot previously held by anchor Neil Cavuto, who had expressed some mild criticism of Donald Trump over the years, would be taken over by conservative commentator Will Cain. Cain has promoted right-wing conspiracy theories, attacked Democrats, and expressed racist opinions on air.

Cavuto abruptly left the network at his longtime 4 PM ET show in December. Cavuto was not much of a Trump critic, but he did promote vaccination after he contracted COVID-19, and had sometimes asserted factual information counter to misinformation offered up by Trump and other conservative figures.

Fox announced that Cain would take over Cavuto’s old time slot starting Jan. 21.

“Will Cain brings years of experience to the 4 PM hour as an accomplished broadcaster and a lawyer and we look forward to adding his insights to what will no doubt be another historic news cycle ahead this year,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

Former Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto

Scott did not, however, mention Cain’s track record of falsehoods, attacks, and smears from his time as a commentator and host on the network.

In 2023, following the right-wing Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in higher education, Cain praised the outcome and said, “I find it affirming today that the Supreme Court of the United States rejected critical race theory.” He also said that being called a “Karen” is a “racial slur for white women.”

On his Fox News podcast, Cain said in 2021 that doctors had been “captured by groupthink” because they recommended vaccination to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

During a discussion of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar in 2022, Cain went on the attack and referred to the congresswoman as “a parasite feeding off of a host until that host will ultimately die.”

In a 2023 discussion, Cain said President Joe Biden was engaged in the “deliberate destruction of the country” in response to Biden moving away from Trump’s harsh anti-immigrant immigration policies. That year, he also said Biden was “seemingly pushing us toward a race war.”

Last year, Cain derided critics of Donald Trump as “single-cell amoeba-level intelligence individuals” with “no real ability to escape 2016's Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

In response to the Boy Scouts of America changing their name to Scouting America for the stated purpose of being more inclusive as girls were welcomed into the program, Cain proclaimed, “The Boy Scouts are dead.”

“It is the death of the Boy Scouts. Hey, we do need spaces. It’s not bigoted to say some spaces are for boys, some spaces are for girls,” he added.

When the Department of Justice announced that they would investigate Ticketmaster for antitrust issues after fans were locked out of purchasing concert tickets for Taylor Swift, Cain claimed—without evidence—that the action was retribution against the conservative CEO of Ticketmaster’s parent company.

“So Live Nation is owned by Liberty Media. Liberty Media's CEO is John Malone. John Malone has gone about the process of de-wokeifying most of his companies. Batgirl out. Most of this has been made sane once again under the umbrella of Liberty Media. Once you let go of something that the Democratic Party had control of, you suddenly start getting threats of FTC letters. Ask Elon Musk,” Cain said.

Fox News, which was created to advance a conservative message, has long been in the tank for Trump. But the move to replace Cavuto with a figure like Cain further cements the network’s reputation as Trump’s most reliable media ally.