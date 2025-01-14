The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.



Pete Hegseth, nominated for secretary of defense, left his gig as a Fox News host in pursuit of the cushy gig running the Pentagon. Unfortunately for Hegseth, the scrutiny his nomination has sparked has uncovered a troubling pile of allegations, controversial stances, and other problematic information that put his confirmation in real peril—until a series of meetings with Republican senators, a media blitz featuring his mama, and a series of angry Truth Social posts from Trump appeared to compel compliance.

Hegseth’s hearing starts Tuesday at 9:30 AM ET, and his prepared remarks can be read here.