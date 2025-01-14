In a decisive move to Trump-proof California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and state Democrats have secured a groundbreaking $50 million agreement to bolster the state’s legal defenses. This massive investment is designed to shield state and local governments from President-elect Donald Trump’s potentially harmful policies, with a focus on immigration and deportation.

Newsom’s proposal designates $25 million for the California DOJ to fight Trump’s policies in court. State Senate leaders also propose that $25 million be used to help immigrants defend themselves against deportation, detention, and wage theft by funding grants for legal nonprofits and immigration support centers.

This agreement is the first of its kind, and it’s also the latest effort over the past three months that Democrats have taken in an attempt to buck Trump’s second term in office.

Since Trump was reelected in November, Democratic governors, attorneys general, and members of Congress have expressed plans to use the courts and the other organizations they’ve established to fight the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, California Democrats are being blamed by Republicans for starting a massive natural disaster, including despicable false claims from right-wing media that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts are responsible for the ongoing wildfires. This has left people worried that Trump will retaliate against Democrats in blue states by withholding aid once he’s in office—similar to what he did during his first term.

Republicans in Congress, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, have also hinted that they’re planning to withhold California aid.

“This funding agreement cements California’s readiness to serve as a bulwark against Trump’s extremist agenda,” said Senate Budget Chair Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat.

A floor vote on the $50 million agreement could come as soon as this week, giving Newsom time to sign the deal before Trump is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

