Coming off of a devastating presidential election loss, Democrats owned up to the fact that their approach to reaching young and working-class voters just wasn’t as strong this election.

With theories abounding on why the left failed to rile up their base, one thing is certain: Democrats need to meet young voters where they are and one guaranteed way is on social media, dialoguing with relatable personalities.

CHORUS—a collective of impactful media personalities reaching and relating to people online—is hosting its first DNC Chair Forum Tuesday evening to bring the next stage of the Democratic conversation to the modern media environment. CHORUS’ team of creators are set to host and moderate a panel with the Democratic National Committee Chair nominees.

Ahead of the livestream, which you can watch live on Daily Kos at 8 PM ET, we’re breaking down what we know about the forum so far and what you can expect.

Four of the top candidates for the DNC chair are expected to join the discussion: Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party; former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley; and Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, an educator and former congressional candidate in Arkansas.

Ken Martin, president of the Association of State Democratic Committees, is another strong nominee for DNC chair.

Others including self-help guru Marianne Williamson, who ran for president unsuccessfully in 2020 and 2024, put their hat in the race for the position, but have not been confirmed to be on the docket.

CHORUS’ list of creator hosts includes Brian Tyler Cohen, Leigh McGowan, Zacktivist, Elizabeth Booker Houston, and Adam Mockler.

Cohen is a progressive political YouTuber who has interviewed political candidates such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, and more.

McGowan is "I Am Politics Girl." She is an author, podcaster and political commentator who has built a massive online community discussing current affairs and politics.

Zacktivist is a TikToker bringing political commentary to current events like the rollback of DEI initiatives while also reporting on topics ranging from crime to his own relatable hot takes.

Houston is a comedian and political activist who has brought awareness to bills and political movements through laughter and comedic commentary.

As for Mockler, he is a Gen Z reporter appearing across broadcast channels and social media platforms alike sharing hot takes and reporting on current events.

Together, these creators amass not just a following of numbers but an interactive and engaging community that will bring a fresh set of eyes to the DNC’s upcoming election.

Following the first DNC chair forum—there will be four total—one thing was agreed upon unanimously: Democrats need a total restructuring of how they relate to the working class. Every candidate seemed to echo this message during the forum, driving home the idea that the old ways and old D.C. “insiders” aren’t going to cut it anymore.

There has also already been an in-party standoff between Midwesterners Wikler and Martin as the two media darlings gobble up endorsements from DNC Democrats. Wikler has the backing of Sen. Chuck Schumer, The New York Times, Jon Stewart, and more as media outlets give the nominee airtime.

However, as Rolling Stone reports, those inside the DNC fear Wikler’s relationships with billionaires during his time helping to flip Wisconsin blue and the impact that might have on the Democratic party. In other words, will Wikler be able to stand up to these giant donors should he receive the nomination.

And as Democrats look to voting for someone who has a handful of experience as a state party chair, party members look at Martin as an appealing option.

Voting for the chair position will take place Feb. 1. But don’t just take our word for it. Tune into the livestream Tuesday to get your own read on the future of the Democratic Party.

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you. Can you chip in today?