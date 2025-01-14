After November’s brutal results, Democrats are charting a new path by necessity. That new path includes choosing a new chair of the Democratic National Committee, after current Chair Jaime Harrison declined to seek reelection.

The first of four forums was hosted by the DNC and held virtually on Saturday, where all eight candidates united in criticism of Washington, D.C. consultants.

The second forum, hosted by CHORUS, an online collective of influencers “coming together to end the far-right’s domination of online conversation,” will be held Tuesday night at 8 PM ET.

Four of the top candidates will be participating: Ben Wikler, who currently chairs the Democratic Party of Wisconsin; Ken Martin, chair of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party; former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley; and Dr. Quintessa Hathaway, an Arkansas congressional candidate in 2022.

Elections are Feb. 1.