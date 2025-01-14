Eight years ago, Michelle Obama stood beside her husband at Donald Trump’s first inauguration, marking a moment of national transition. Now as we approach Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20, it sounds like things are going to look a little different.

Michelle Obama’s office announced Tuesday that she will be skipping Trump's inauguration this year. Barack Obama has confirmed that he will be in attendance, along with George W. and Laura Bush and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Michelle has been notably absent from key events this month, including the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter. Her absence from such a significant moment drew attention, especially as Carter’s funeral became a gathering of former presidents and first ladies, many of whom have maintained cordial relationships with the Biden administration.

Barack and Michelle Obama stand beside Donald and Melania Trump during his first inauguration in 2017.

Michelle’s decision to buck tradition highlights the tense relationship between the Obamas and the Trumps, a dynamic that has been anything but cordial over the years—except, apparently, when they’re face-to-face—and an ethos from the Democratic Party that it will not normalize the rise of an authoritarian, “fascist” leader.

The tension between Trump and the Obamas has been palpable for years. One of the earliest and most damaging attacks Trump leveled against Barack was the false and racially charged "birther" conspiracy, which began in 2011. Trump falsely claimed that Barack was born in Kenya and, therefore, was ineligible to serve as president. This lie, which he perpetuated for years, was a key pillar in the rise of the MAGA movement—a campaign rooted in misinformation and divisiveness.

And throughout the 2016 campaign, Trump took aim at Michelle, an influential and respected figure in her own right. Trump has long used the word "nasty" to describe women who challenge or disagree with him, and Michelle was no exception.

"I always tried to be so nice and respectful," Trump once said. "She opened up a little bit of a box."

Ever poised, Michelle called out Trump’s behavior with candor and clarity

“For years, Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be Black," she said during the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Also during her DNC speech, she asked, "Who's going to tell him that the job he's currently seeking might just be one of those 'Black jobs?’”

Michelle’s decision to skip Trump’s inauguration is not just a personal one, but it also speaks to the larger context of the Obamas’ legacy and Democrats’ refusal to assimilate with an administration intent on setting fire to democracy.

