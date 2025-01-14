A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Democrats skewer Hegseth as Republicans downplay his abhorrent behavior

“You had just fathered a child two months before by a woman that was not your wife.” 👀

Republicans are covering up Hegseth's behavior to get him confirmed

And there is a lot to cover up.

House speaker will ignore Carter's death to satisfy Trump's fragile ego

Mike Johnson promises to get it up for Trump (the flag, that is).

MAGA goes all in for Pete Hegseth ahead of Senate confirmation hearing

Why has he become a right-wing cause célèbre?

Special counsel's Jan. 6 report slams Trump's 'unprecedented' crimes

Item of evidence No. 1: Your eyes.

Newsom makes a groundbreaking move to shield California from Trump

He’s amassing an anti-Trump warchest.

Cartoon: Now recite the alphabet backward

Can he drive the Pentagon?

One Jan. 6 rioter is rejecting MAGA culture—and a pardon from Trump

Not all rioters wear capes.

Watch: Senate confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth

Catch the full hearing here.

