The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, Trump’s pick for CIA director, quickly withdrew his first DNI nomination in 2019 amid concerns he was unqualified. In the end, he was confirmed in 2020, on Trump’s second try. A former Texas congressman, Ratcliffe’s grilling of special counsel Robert Mueller and intense defense of Trump during his first impeachment trial are largely credited with his brief ascent to the first Trump Cabinet.

Ratcliffe’s hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee begins at 10 AM ET on Wednesday.