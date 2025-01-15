The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for secretary of State, would be the first Latino to serve in the role. Rubio has long seemed a shoo-in for confirmation with bipartisan support, making him a bit of a unicorn among Trump’s messy pool of unqualified candidates. Despite his clashes with Trump during the 2016 election and during the latter’s first term, the former Never Trumper and third-term senator, first elected on the Tea Party wave of 2010, fell in line as Trump set his eyes on a 2024 return to the White House.

Rubio’s hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee starts at 10 AM ET Wednesday.