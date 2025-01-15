The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Former Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy, nominated for secretary of Department of Transportation, is just one of many unqualified C-list television personalities tapped for Trump’s junk drawer. Duffy is perhaps now best-known for his Fox News appearances, but he first made a name for himself on MTV’s iconic “The Real World” and “Road Rules” series, where he met his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, who also is a Fox News personality. He served eight years in Congress, sponsoring just two bills that became law, before resigning to care for his ninth child, who was facing health complications.

Duffy’s hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation begins at 10 AM ET Wednesday.