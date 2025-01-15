The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Project 2025 architect Russell Vought, Trump’s nominee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, previously held that role in the latter’s first term. After Trump’s 2020 loss to President Joe Biden, Vought, a Heritage Foundation alumnus, founded the Center for Renewing America to keep Trump’s MAGA agenda at the forefront of Republican politics despite his White House exit. Vought, who endorses drastically increasing presidential authority over governmental agencies, made headlines in 2024 when he was secretly recorded undermining Trump’s constant denial of any connection to Project 2025, and when unearthed speeches revealed plans to “defund” and demoralize career civil servants.



Vought’s hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee begins at 1PM ET Wednesday.