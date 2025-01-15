The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, was part of Trump’s legal team during his first impeachment. The second choice for the role—after former Rep. Matt Gaetz was forced to withdraw amid multiple scandals—first made a name for herself by fighting the Affordable Care Act as the Sunshine State’s first woman AG. Bondi also was at the forefront of Trump’s attempts to steal the 2020 election.



Bondi’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee begins at 9:30 AM ET Wednesday. Read her opening statement here.