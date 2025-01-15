Well, this is awkward.

A reporter from right-wing propaganda outlet Fox News headed to Greenland to see if its residents were as pumped about the idea of the country becoming part of the United States as Donald Trump and his brain-dead MAGA cult are.

But the reporter did not encounter scores of Trump fans who want the country to be taken over by the U.S. Instead, the reporter said that "most" of the people she spoke to were against Trump's plan to acquire the territory.

"I hate it," one Greenlander told Fox News of Trump's proposal.

"I want to stick with Danish ... government," another person interviewed by Fox said. (Greenland is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark.)

x Oh uh. Fox News visits Greenland and is shocked to discover that, contrary to what they were told by Trump, most people on the island do not want to become part of the United States. pic.twitter.com/AuV91Ej70y — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 15, 2025

Trump has had a bizarre fixation with annexing Greenland since at least 2019, when he first saber-rattled about buying the island.

He had gone quiet about the idea until after he won the 2024 election. And now, once again, he is saying that the U.S. should take control of Greenland, going as far as saying he may use military force to acquire the land.

Earlier in January, Trump sent his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to the country to try to build support among the people for a U.S. acquisition. But Greenlandic politicians described Jr.’s visit as a staged public-relations stunt.

Donald Trump Jr., center, poses after arriving in Nuuk, Greenland, on Jan. 7, 2025.

In fact, a Danish media outlet reported that the pro-Trump folks whom Trump Jr. featured in photos he posted of his visit included unhoused people who were offered free lunch in exchange for wearing MAGA gear.

“They are being bribed, and it is deeply distasteful,” Tom Amtoft, a Greenland resident, told the Danish outlet, according to Google’s translation of the comment.

Trump also posted a video of a man in Greenland wearing MAGA gear, saying, “I am hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA.’” But apparently unbeknownst to Trump, the man in the video is a convicted drug trafficker, according to a Danish media outlet.

Ultimately, officials from both Greenland and Denmark officials say the arctic territory will not become part of the US.

“Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our long struggle for freedom,” Greenland’s prime minister, Múte Bourup Egede, said in a statement.

And even Fox News can’t propagandize that fact. The outlet couldn’t find enough Greenland residents to praise their Dear Leader Trump.

Sad!

