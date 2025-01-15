Fox News host Jesse Watters celebrated the news that Carrie Underwood will be performing “America, the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration, citing her sexual orientation and blonde hair as a sign of America’s return.

“I'm just happy Carrie Underwood is performing. When a straight, blonde female is singing at the inauguration, I think we're back. I think we're definitely back,” he said during a Tuesday episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

His guest, conservative comedian Nick Di Paolo added, “Thank God Kamala didn't win, we would've had to see Lizzo's ass for 45 minutes.”

Watters’ and Di Paolo’s comments echo longtime conservative complaints that President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other Democrats are too “woke,” meaning they have embraced diversity.

When Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, the performers were in fact diverse. Lady Gaga—who was blonde at the time—sang the national anthem, Jennifer Lopez also performed, and so did Garth Brooks—a straight white man.

Watters has spent years at Fox espousing racist and misogynistic comments, and the network expanded his platform when he received his primetime show in 2023, replacing the extremely bigoted Tucker Carlson.

During the recent presidential campaign, Watters lobbed multiple sexist and racist attacks at Harris, who made history as the first woman of color to secure a major party’s nomination.

“She's just like your typical girl's girl that talks behind everybody's back and then says nice things to your face. She's just not at the level of what you would think would be a president,” he ranted.

In another instance, Watters called Harris a “frightened woman too insecure to tell us who she is” and claimed the media supported her because “they love a Black woman taking on a white man.”

Fox has been all in for Trump—and racism—for years, and with comments like Watters’, there’s no sign the network will stop any time soon.

