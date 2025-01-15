Former Florida Attorney General and Trump lawyer Pam Bondi is lying her way through Wednesday’s Senate confirmation hearing for U.S. attorney general.

When Sen. Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, asked if she “heard the recording of President Trump on January 2, 2021, when he urged the secretary of state of Georgia to, quote, ‘find 11,780 votes’ and declare him the winner of that state,” Bondi denied ever hearing it.

"No. I've heard about it through clips, but no, no, Senator, I've not heard it," she said.

“What was your reaction to President Trump making that call?” Durbin pressed.

“I have, I would have to listen to the tape, Senator,” Bondi responded.

As Durbin continued pushing Bondi on the issue, the former registered foreign agent wiggled free by claiming that she didn’t know the context, adding “but it's my understanding that is not what he asked him to do."

But that isn’t what Bondi told Newsmax in August 2023, ​​according to research from American Bridge. After Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted Donald Trump and more than a dozen others in a broad conspiracy to commit election fraud, Bondi appeared on the right-wing outlet to share her thoughts.

"Fani Willis is in way, way over her head,” Bondi said. “She has charged not only President Trump, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Mayor Giuliani, but a total of 19 defendants, including President Trump, with I think it’s a 41-count indictment that takes 98 pages. It’s unbelievable.”

“First of all, it’s not a crime what they did,” Bondi explained, referring to the hour-long phone call between Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Trump, during which Trump demanded he “find” more than 11,000 votes for him.

“It’s free speech. It shouldn’t even be in state court. Legally, it should be in federal court if they're ever going to prosecute him for something so ridiculous,” she said.

Since Bondi’s lying and deceit on behalf of Trump goes back more than a decade, it’s no surprise that he picked her as the next potential top lawyer.

