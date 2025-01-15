A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump won the popular vote, but that doesn’t mean Americans like him

How do Americans feel about his co-President Elon Musk, though?

Fox News host celebrates lack of diverse inauguration performers

“Straight, blonde female” Carrie Underwood is here to save the day.

Biden spends final days in office easing the housing crisis

The president continues quest to Trump-proof the government. Let’s hope it sticks.

Cartoon: Oligarchically correct

Well, democracy, you had a good run.

GOP senator ditches skepticism and backs Pete Hegseth to lead Pentagon

Allegations of sexual assault and alcoholism? No problem.

Nancy Mace threatens Jasmine Crockett during House proceeding

Nothing says “official government business” like threatening to “take it outside.”

Trump's tech sugar daddies bestowed VIP seats for Inauguration Day

Here comes the kiss cam!

House Democrats slam GOP’s ‘outrageous’ approach to disaster aid

No better time for a “lengthy debate” than during raging wildfires!

