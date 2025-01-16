The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Former North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Trump’s nominee for secretary of Interior, is an unqualified billionaire who abandoned his 2024 presidential campaign after six months and endorsed his future boss. The software executive had never held public office before his 2016 gubernatorial win in a state known for both oil and natural resources, but found himself briefly at the top of Trump’s list of potential running mates last summer. If confirmed, Burgum will be busy as he juggles his additional role as chair of the Trump-created National Energy Council, which comes with a seat on the National Security Council.

Burgum’s hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources starts at 10 AM ET Thursday, after a two-day delay over missing paperwork.