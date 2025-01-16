During a Wednesday meeting of the House Oversight Committee on the federal workforce, Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican of South Carolina, continued her transphobic tirade—this time gunning for former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley, who is in the running for Democratic National Committee chair.

"Your liberal record is truly astonishing," Mace said before launching into attacks against O'Malley, transgender communities, and undocumented immigrants. "Mr. O'Malley, my first question this morning: Can you, a candidate to be chair of the Democrat Party, define what a woman is for me today?"

O'Malley, who was ostensibly asked to testify about the need for more robust staffing in Social Security services, wasn't having it.

“You're going to ask me to define what a woman is?” O’Malley asked.

“Yes, I am. Right now,” Mace responded.

“Well, I'm talking to a woman right now. Distinguished woman, elected representative,” O’Malley retorted. “I think you're kind of denigrating the purpose of this hearing.”

Mace, clearly frustrated, then attempted to paint the Democratic Party with her culture war brush—which also failed, as O'Malley loudly and clearly put forth the Democratic Party platform.

"I understand what you're trying to lay out. But our party's platform is the economic security and the well-being of every man, woman, and child in the United States of America. That's our party's platform,” he said.

After failing to ask a single question of substance, Mace appealed to Chairman Rep. James Comer for more time, citing O’Malley’s statement about the Democratic Party platform as a delay. Comer granted her 15 seconds for one more question.

“Think hard,” O’Malley joked.

Instead of asking anything, Mace spent her final 15 seconds personally attacking the former governor.

"I appreciate your well wishes,” O’Malley replied.

Daily Kos is on Bluesky! We’ve made it easy for you to join us with the Daily Kos Bluesky Starter Pack. Click this link to follow Daily Kos and start curating your lists.