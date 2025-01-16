The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is Trump’s nominee for attorney general and returns to the hot seat Thursday as her confirmation hearing enters its second day. The ride-or-die Trump ally defended the former president during his first impeachment trial and was at the forefront of his efforts to steal the 2020 election that he lost to President Joe Biden.

Highlights from the first day of Bondi’s hearing include her lying about Trump’s well-documented attempt to pressure Georgia Secretary of State to “find 11,780 votes” to help him win the state in 2020, as well as refusing—multiple times—to admit that Trump lost to Biden in 2020.

Bondi’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee begins its second day at 10:15 AM ET Thurssday. Read her opening statement here.