Donald Trump has released a list of people he wants blacklisted from positions in his upcoming administration. The release of the list comes just a few weeks after Trump said he would not seek retribution against his detractors.

In November, after his election win, Trump told Fox News, “I am not looking for retribution, grandstanding or to destroy people who treated me very unfairly, or even badly beyond comprehension.”

But on Wednesday night, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “In order to save time, money, and effort, it would be helpful if you would not send, or recommend to us, people who worked with, or are endorsed by, Americans for No Prosperity (headed by Charles Koch), ‘Dumb as a Rock’ John Bolton, ‘Birdbrain’ Nikki Haley, Mike Pence, disloyal Warmongers Dick Cheney, and his Psycho daughter, Liz, Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, General(?) Mark Milley, James Mattis, Mark Yesper, or any of the other people suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, more commonly known as TDS. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

While some of the people and groups on Trump’s list are merely fellow travelers within the conservative movement who have disagreed with him (the right-wing Americans for Prosperity group) or who ran against him (failed presidential candidate Nikki Haley), many of them are figures who warned that Trump would engage in fascistic behavior during a second term.

Retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Before retiring, Army Gen. Mark Milley served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Trump and was intimately involved in high-level national security issues during his administration. Milley later told journalist Bob Woodward that Trump was “fascist to the core,” and said, “He is the most dangerous person to this country.”

Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming served on the bipartisan committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol led by Trump supporters hoping to overturn the election he lost to President Joe Biden. Cheney often spoke out against Trump and said in October, “Donald Trump believes he will be immune for anything he does once he’s in office.” She endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2024 campaign and said she agreed with Milley’s assessment that Trump is a fascist.

John Bolton served as Trump’s national security adviser. In the foreword to his book about his time in the administration, Bolton described Trump as “unfit” for the presidency. Bolton specifically criticized Trump for prioritizing his personal vendettas over the country’s interests.

Trump’s enemies list—something which is far outside of the bounds of normal political discourse—is another bit of evidence proving that the warnings of his fascistic tendencies were accurate.