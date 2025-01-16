Donald Trump did his best to look as evil as humanly possible in his official presidential portrait, which was released Thursday ahead of his inauguration on Monday.

In the terrifying headshot, Trump, wearing a rare blue tie, appears to be scowling at the camera and squinting one eye closed, as if he's plotting something nefarious.

Donald Trump’s second-term presidential portrait

His evil look is enhanced by the choice to light him from below creating creepy dark shadows on Trump’s face, while also blowing out his signature bright orange makeup to a muted apricot hue.

The photo also bears an uncanny resemblance to his Georgia mugshot, which he took after he was indicted in Fulton County for his efforts to overturn his loss in the Peach State.

Donald Trump’s Fulton County, Georgia, mugshot

Trump’s right-wing cult members were a little too excited over the portrait.

"Dad is home," Charlie Kirk wrote in a not-at-all creepy post on X, along with the photo.

Russian propagandist Benny Johnson was also super pumped about Trump’s portrait.

“Trump really went with the mugshot ascetic [sic] with the new Presidential Portrait,” Johnson wrote in a post on X, misspelling “aesthetic.” He added, “Trump chose violence 🔥”

Trump himself seems to be super proud of the creepy image, releasing the photo in a news release titled “Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard ????” Yes, that was actually the title of the release, question marks and all.

Meanwhile, Vice President-elect JD Vance’s official portrait shows him with his arms cheerfully crossed over a blue tie that’s nearly identical to his boss’, smiling just hard enough that there’s no trace of his signature natural “eyeliner.”

What do you think of Trump’s super creepy photo? Make your comparisons in the comments.

