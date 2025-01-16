“If you're a Pete Hegseth fan, here's the bad news: I'm about to do some jokes at his expense,” Seth Meyers said at the opening of his late-night show’s “Closer Look” segment on Wednesday night. “And you might be saying, Seth, why would a Pete Hegseth fan be watching your show?”

Meyers was referring to a screed that Donald Trump posted to his Truth Social account at nearly 1:30 AM ET on Tuesday.

“How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC, a ‘network’ run by a truly bad group of people,” Trump wrote, adding that he “got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night.”

Meyers continued, “It has come to my attention that sometimes people who do not care for me get stuck watching my show. And to those people, I would just say, ‘You have my sympathy and I hope you get a TV soon that allows you to change the channel.’”

Meyers proceeded to take apart Trump’s grotesque choice of Hegseth for secretary of defense.

Trump has continuously attacked the press, even suing more than a dozen outlets unwilling to promote Fox News-style misinformation. Trump's rant is proof that weak-kneed responses from some on-air cable talent, such MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, will never satisfy his desire for a dictator's dominance.