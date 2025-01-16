A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Nancy Pelosi will skip Trump’s inauguration

She’s joining Democrats like Michelle Obama and Ilhan Omar in playing hooky.

Trump releases enemies list

Don’t worry, he is definitely, absolutely, in no way looking for retribution …

House Republicans take first step in mass deportation scheme

So what if it costs the government more than $300 billion?

Cartoon: The inception of the Dumbass Billionaire branch of government

An oligarchy of billionaires is just what the Founding Fathers dreamed of.

Trump mimics mug shot in official presidential portrait

At least the felon-elect is consistent.

Seth Meyers fires back after Trump called him 'marble mouth'

Trump hates Seth Meyers so much that he can’t stop watching Seth Meyers.

House speaker demotes Ohio Republican who won’t ‘bend the knee’ to Trump

How dare he criticize Trump’s BFF Putin!

Nancy Mace’s attempt at transphobic gotcha question gloriously backfires

She always asks the important questions, like “Can you define what a woman is?”

Click here to see more cartoons.