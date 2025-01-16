Donald Trump is appointing three washed-up actors to serve as "special ambassadors" to Hollywood, including the notoriously racist and antisemitic Mel Gibson.

"It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California," Trump wrote in a Thursday post on Truth Social. "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK—BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!"

Choosing Gibson to serve as whatever this is ... is certainly a choice.

In 2004, Gibson’s movie “The Passion of the Christ” was panned as antisemitic for depicting Jews as responsible for Jesus’ crucifixion.

Then in 2006, Gibson went on an antisemitic tirade during a drunk driving arrest in Los Angeles.

According to a police report, "Gibson blurted out a barrage of anti-semitic remarks about 'fucking Jews'. Gibson yelled out: 'The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world.' Gibson then asked: 'Are you a Jew?'"

Gibson later apologized, saying, “I am not an anti-Semite. I am not a bigot. Hatred of any kind goes against my faith.”

But as the saying goes: in vino veritas.

Then in 2010, audio tapes were released in which Gibson was heard verbally abusing Oksana Grigorieva, his then-girlfriend and the mother of one of his children.

"You look like a fucking pig in heat, and if you get raped by a pack of [N-words], it will be your fault," he screamed at her. Gibson also threatened her, saying on tape, "I am going to come and burn the fucking house down ... but you will blow me first."

That Trump would choose someone so vile to serve his administration in any capacity at all is despicable.

But it’s also random.

Maybe Trump thought of the “Mad Max” for this ridiculous made-up role because he saw Gibson’s Jan. 10 appearance on Fox News, where he spread paranoid theories about the raging wildfires in Southern California.

“I can make all kinds of horrible theories up in my head, conspiracy theories and everything else,” Gibson told fellow bigot Laura Ingraham. “But it just seemed a little convenient that there was no water, and that the wind conditions were right and that there were people ready and willing and able to start fires, and are they commissioned to do so or are they just acting on their own volition?”

x Gibson: I can make all kinds of horrible theories up in my head… But, it just seemed a little convenient that there was no water… and that the wind conditions were right and that there were people ready and willing and able to start fires and are they commissioned to do so.. pic.twitter.com/1x2iZUBdub — Acyn (@Acyn) January 11, 2025

Gibson also appeared on podcast bro Joe Rogan’s show, where he claimed to know people with Stage 4 cancer who were cured after taking ivermectin, the horse deworming pill COVID deniers are bizarrely obsessed with. Ivermectin does not cure cancer.

In a karmic twist, Gibson later revealed that his Malibu home was burning down while he was yakking it up with Rogan in Texas.

As for the other two men Trump appointed as “special” ambassadors, Voight is a vocal right-winger who has long backed Trump and bizarrely called for President Joe Biden’s impeachment. And Stallone has also emerged as a MAGA minion, ridiculously comparing Trump to George Washington

Appointing these three clowns to somehow tell Trump how to fix Hollywood feels more like the latest attack on California from the notoriously fame-hungry incoming president.

Trump has spent the past week spreading disinformation about the deadly wildfires that have ravaged homes and communities in the Los Angeles area. Even worse, Trump is threatening to withhold recovery funding from the state.

Hey Trump—just leave the people in and around Hollywood alone for once.

Donate now to support Southern California relief efforts