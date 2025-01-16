After months of dragging his heels, disgraced former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to a settlement with the two former Georgia election workers whom he defamed and owes nearly $150 million.

CNN reports that details of the settlement are not yet known, but a brief court filing says that plaintiffs Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss have come to an agreement with Giuliani that would allow Giuliani to avoid a trial.

The settlement ended proceedings that saw the dirtbag former mayor’s Florida condo, valued at $3.5 million, in jeopardy of being added to the assets Freeman and Moss could claim as a part of their compensation.

Former Georgia election workers Wandrea Moss, left, and Ruby Freeman

“The past four years have been a living nightmare. We have fought to clear our names, restore our reputations, and prove that we did nothing wrong,” Freeman and Moss said in a statement. “Today is a major milestone in our journey. We have reached an agreement and we can now move forward with our lives. We have agreed to allow Mr. Giuliani to retain his property in exchange for compensation and his promise not to ever defame us.”

The Independent reported that Giuliani was a no-show at his court proceedings on Thursday morning.

Giuliani posted a self-serving statement about the settlement to X, where he hilariously wrote, “This resolution does not involve an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any of the Parties.” But considering that Giuliani has been found liable for defamation and simply owes money that he’s been dragging his feet on, this is a choice piece of BS.

Giuliani owes Freeman and Moss $148 million after a court found he had spread 2020 election lies defaming them, subjecting the two to harassment and death threats. Giuliani subsequently filed for bankruptcy and has fought over retaining possession such as watches and World Series rings.

In recent months, Giuliani’s attorneys dropped him, and a judge found Giuliani in contempt of court for his unwillingness to comply with the rulings in his case.