House Republicans are disapproving of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s decision to remove Rep. Mike Turner, Republican of Ohio, from his position as chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Many believe this move was motivated by Donald Trump’s eagerness to install a MAGA loyalist in the position, since the president-elect has long sought to fill congressional seats with those willing to kiss the ring. Though Johnson denied external pressure, Turner believes otherwise.

In a phone interview with CBS reporter and “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan, Turner said that Johnson told him, “You’re fired. There are concerns from Mar-a-Lago.”

Johnson denied this claim.

"This is not a President Trump decision. This is a House decision, and this is no slight whatsoever to our outgoing chairman. He did a great job," Johnson said on Wednesday.

Now, Republicans are voicing their concerns about Johnson bending the knee to Trump.

“We all have questions and concerns … This came out of nowhere,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, Republican of Texas, said.

Crenshaw’s comments reflect the uncertainty and frustration that Republicans feel about the pressure to either fall in line with Trump or risk being demoted.

"I'm not happy with the decision. I think the vast majority of us are not happy with the decision," an anonymous House Republican told Axios.

Other Republicans, like Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, are concerned that Johnson’s decision will be harmful to the party’s unity.

“It divides the conference, and I don't think that's good,” he said, adding that "most of us agree" with Turner on issues like Ukraine.

x Rep. mike Turner says "it's absolutely true" that Russian propaganda has "infected" the GOP:



"To the extent that this propaganda takes hold, it makes it more difficult for us to really see this as an authoritarian vs democracy battle,which is what it is”

pic.twitter.com/bCd8CTMkmB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 16, 2025

Turner has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia, often pushing back against GOP colleagues who spread Russian propaganda. His strong advocacy for continued U.S. support of Ukraine has earned him praise from moderate Republicans, but it has also made him a target among what is now an empowered MAGA faction in Congress.

Donald Trump speaking with Vladimir Putin.

While it’s still unclear how his second administration will cozy up to Vladimir Putin, Trump has suggested that he plans to speak with the Russian strongman shortly after his inauguration.

During his first term, Trump had a close relationship with Putin, and he even sent him COVID-19 tests in 2020 while U.S. citizens reeled from the virus. And since leaving office, Trump has had numerous private phone calls with him.

Trump’s long-standing bromance with Putin—along with reportedly idolizing dictators—has sparked accusations that Trump is sympathetic to autocrats and even perhaps has a desire to become one himself.

But even as U.S. national security hangs in the balance, it seems Trump’s adoration of authoritarian regimes is still not enough to break the GOP’s obedience to Dear Leader.

