The race to confirm Donald Trump’s nightmare Cabinet has entered its final stretch: Senate confirmation hearings.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, saw her vice presidential dreams shattered after bragging about murdering a puppy in her autobiography. Her consolation prize? Joining forces with xenophobe Stephen Miller and “border czar” Tom Homan to make Trump’s anti-immigrant fever dreams into reality—and crash the economy.

Noem’s hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee starts at 9 AM ET Friday, after a last-minute, two-day postponement linked to her background check.