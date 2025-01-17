A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump inauguration will be too frigid even for that coldhearted man

Will it be indoors because of the cold—or to better accommodate a small crowd?

CNN reportedly hiding anchor who dares to call out Trump’s BS

Heaven forbid they trigger Dear Leader.

Cartoon: Donny's got your back

Good thing we don’t need to rely on Trump for disaster relief or anything!

Dog killer Noem pushes immigration and wildfire lies at Senate hearing

It wouldn’t be a Trump Cabinet hearing without a generous serving of misinformation.

TikTok announces pro-Trump bash just as Supreme Court upholds ban

The Chinese company joins the list of tech companies bending to Trump.

Biden shows support for ERA, but does that actually mean anything?

The amendment will either face a long legal battle or die at the hands of the GOP.

Chaos among GOP lawmakers threatens Trump's agenda—already

“Mike’s never going to vote for another fucking thing around here again.”

Cartoon: Who wants to play Monopoly?

Trump’s puppet masters: Assemble.

Democrats prepare to fight Trump’s Day 1 executive orders in the courts

Biden’s team isn’t giving up just because his term is ending.

Click here to see more cartoons.