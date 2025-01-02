In recent weeks, ​​President-elect Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property has hosted an eclectic mix of high-profile figures. An AP report on Tuesday revealed how Trump is using his private resort to host heads of state like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, tech tycoons like Mark Zuckerberg, and even world-renowned musicians like Beach Boys member Mike Love.

This is nothing new, but after a racist, xenophobic campaign that compared immigrants to animals, and after Trump’s praise of Hitler and rallies reminiscent of a 1939 Nazi rally, it has taken on a more disturbing tone as the powerful—or those desiring power—flock to kiss the ring.

Mar-a-Lago has long been a gathering place for power brokers, billionaires, and political insiders. In fact, the sprawling estate has often served as the backdrop for Trump’s attempts to shape both political discourse and policy.

Trump purchased the property in 1985, and since he entered the political sphere, he has used the “Winter White House” as his playground of personal enrichment.

Even after he was twice impeached, led an insurrection, and eventually left office in a defeat to President Joe Biden in 2020, he has illegally kept classified documents in chandelier-appointed basement bathrooms and sat high in his gold-plated rooms while loyalists scurry around him, currying favor.

Zuckerberg, one of the wealthiest people in the world and CEO of Meta, donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration soon after visiting Mar-a-Lago.

This comes as Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, has made it his singular goal to become Trump’s right-hand ally—often at the expense of looking like a fool. Other billionaire tech moguls, such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, have also lined up to get on the good side of Dear Leader.

Trump recently posted a bizarre message on Truth Social, which looked like it was perhaps meant to be a text to Musk.

“Where are you? When are you coming to the ‘Center of the Universe,’ Mar-a-Lago. Bill Gates asked to come, tonight. We miss you and x! New Year’s Eve is going to be AMAZING!!! DJT,” he wrote.

When Trump isn’t busy breaking the law, he reportedly has cars lined up to be screened by the Secret Service each morning to get some one-on-one time with him.

Even MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts made their way there to “start talking face-to-face” after calling Trump a fascist during the election cycle. Trump has also been seen partying with newly nominated cabinet members and having backroom deals at Mar-a-Lago before he takes office on Jan. 20.

Trump has a history of leveraging his properties for personal and political gain, and his hotels are no exception. In the weeks before his first inauguration, Trump monetized his private hotel, Trump International, in Washington, D.C., by hosting international diplomats, elected leaders, and powerful billionaires.

Trump is a well-known grifter who sells everything from signed watches made in China to his own brand of Bibles. And since being elected president in 2016, he’s turned the United States into his own personal get-rich-quick scheme, or what’s known as a kleptocracy.

The term, as defined by the Cambridge Dictionary, refers to a society where leaders enrich themselves by stealing from the public. Under Trump, the lines between the public good and personal gain are blurred, particularly as he has used his private properties and influence to fund his lifestyle and political ambitions and to maintain his cult of personality.

Kleptocracy isn’t only about monetary gain—it’s about consolidating power and influence in ways that benefit the few at the expense of the average civilian. Trump has used his wealth, status, and political clout to create a system that benefits him personally while creating an environment ripe for exploitation.

And Mar-a-Lago is simply the physical manifestation of his megalomania.

