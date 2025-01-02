Following the horrific terror attack in New Orleans in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, Republican politicians spread disinformation, posted tone-deaf messages, and even used the moment to launch attacks at the press.

Among the offenders is Louisiana GOP Sen. John Kennedy, who couldn’t give up his cringeworthy Foghorn Leghorn schtick for five minutes to act like an adult at a news conference with law enforcement officials, who were trying to give the public information about the attack.

Kennedy took over the news conference to make a bad "joke" about the media being biased.

Here’s his exchange with an NBC reporter, who was simply trying to ask a legitimate question about the incident:

Kennedy: Tell me who you’re with? Reporter: NBC’s over here on the right. Kennedy: That’s an unusual position.

When another reporter said, “I don’t get it,” Kennedy responded, “you wouldn’t.”

x Reporter: NBC is here on the right



Kennedy then pushed a law enforcement official out of the way and co-opted the news conference so he could make more bad metaphors and threaten law enforcement officials.

“I will promise you this: I will, when it is appropriate in this investigation is complete, you will find out what happened and who was responsible, or I will raise fresh hell and I will chase those in the federal government who are responsible for telling us what happened like they stole Christmas,” Kennedy said, preemptively threatening law enforcement officials just hours after the attack as they were trying to collect information.

x Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy threatens to ‘chase’ feds ‘like they stole Christmas’ if they won’t tell ‘truth’ about New Orleans attack https://t.co/2MW6nrB44C pic.twitter.com/Yzz9VyZOqL — New York Post (@nypost) January 1, 2025

Then there was Louisiana’s GOP Gov. Jeff Landry, who posted an image of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up after eating at a steak house in New Orleans the evening after the attack.

“Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow!” Landry posted, referencing the college football bowl game that was postponed so that law enforcement could ensure the public's safety.

x Ate dinner tonight in New Orleans. Proud to be a part of this incredibly resilient city. See everyone at the game tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/JhEJDb5E9P — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

Landry was trying to show that the city is safe, but the image was cringe and missed the moment as families were grieving the loss of loved ones.

After many criticized Landry, he tried to explain why he would post such a tone-deaf image.

He wrote in a subsequent post on X: “It’s important to understand that we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now. Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists. Our restaurants and all New Orleans has to offer remain open for business!”

It wasn't just Louisiana Republicans acting like schmucks.

Before all the information was known about the attack, Donald Trump falsely said the attacker was an undocumented migrant—running with wrong information that Fox News had spread before retracting their report.

Then, rather than apologize after that report turned out to be false, Trump fired off another Truth Social post saying he was " RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING ."

Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., also ran with the fake news that the attacker was undocumented.

"Biden’s parting gift to America — migrant terrorists," Trump Jr. wrote in a post on X, citing fake news his father had also spread.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, acted like an adult, waiting for correct information on the attack before making a statement to the media later in the day.

“We’re going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal the weeks to come,” Biden said, seeking to comfort the victims and the city of New Orleans, rather than try to score political points by pointing fingers and spreading disinformation.

x Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on the latest developments in New Orleans. https://t.co/oRhzQSLoAj — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 1, 2025

“New Orleans is a place unlike any other place in the world, a city full of charm and joy. So many people around the world love New Orleans because of its history, its culture and above all its people,” Biden added. “The spirit of New Orleans will never, never, never be defeated.”

We should all appreciate for the next few weeks that we have a leader in the White House who can act like a normal human being in times of tragedy—because that’s about to change.