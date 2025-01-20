Yes, it sucks that Donald Trump is president again. But here are nine silver linings about his inauguration ceremony on Monday:

1. You can honor Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday instead.

And you should.

Let us rise-up tonight with a greater readiness. Let us stand with greater determination. And let us move on in these powerful days, these days of challenge to make America what it ought to be.

2. Former first lady Michelle Obama refused to bless him with her presence.

3. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi also had better things to do.

4. Melania Trump will probably give us a whole new “fuck this guy” gif to laugh about.

5. He had to have a teeny, tiny inauguration indoors because he is too old and feeble to tolerate the cold weather outside.

6. And once again, his is smaller than President Barack Obama’s.

7. His MAGA supporters are already pissed at him for bailing on an outdoor event and denying them the chance to watch in person.

x Imagine paying $1 million and getting put in a Capitol One Arena suite pic.twitter.com/hSNzuw6NWf — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) January 17, 2025

8. He still couldn’t get Elton John to perform for him.